ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a meeting with Mongolia’s non-resident envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Tuvshin Badral here on Thursday.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at deepening ties of Pakistan and Mongolia and agreed to further strengthen relations in trade, economic and cultural domains. Ambassador Badral is in Islamabad to present his credentials to the President of Pakistan.