Diplomats from 7 countries tour Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Region

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Diplomats from 7 countries took part in a 4-day visit from March 20 to 23, 2026, to Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, where they attended official meetings, visited energy sites, and joined cultural programmes aimed at building international links and understanding the region.

According to the State Protocol Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, heads and senior officials from foreign diplomatic missions based in Russia travelled to the cities of Salekhard and Novy Urengoy as part of an introductory tour. The visit was arranged in coordination with the regional government and Gazprom.

The delegation included representatives from Kyrgyzstan, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Slovakia, and Türkiye. The programme covered business discussions, cultural visits, and educational activities to provide a direct view of the region.

During the visit, the diplomats met Governor Dmitry Artyukhov in Salekhard. The meeting focused on opportunities for cooperation in trade, economy, and science. Officials discussed ways to strengthen links between the region and the participating countries.

The delegation also visited key industrial sites to understand the region’s energy sector. In Novy Urengoy, they toured the Urengoy field, one of the world’s largest oil and gas condensate fields in terms of reserves. The site is operated by Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy, one of the company’s oldest gas production units in the Yamal region.

In addition to official engagements, the diplomats took part in youth and cultural exchanges. They met young diplomats from the region at the Polaris art residence, where discussions focused on education and international cooperation.

The group also visited the Shemanovsky District Museum and Exhibition Complex and the GAZ art centre. These visits provided insight into the history, culture, and traditions of the Yamalo-Nenets region.

As part of activities linked to Russia’s Year of the Unity of Peoples, the diplomats attended events marking Reindeer Herder’s Day. The event showcased the traditions of indigenous communities of the North through performances and presentations.

The visit also included a ceremony at the Eternal Flame in Victory Park in Salekhard. The diplomats laid flowers to honour those who lost their lives in the Second World War.

Officials said the visit aimed to present the region’s economic capacity, cultural heritage, and tourism potential to foreign representatives while encouraging future cooperation.