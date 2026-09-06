Digital transformation opens new avenues for economic integration in Asia-Pacific region: PFC Chief

LAHORE, Sep 06 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated on Sunday that the digital transformation of commerce is opening new avenues for economic integration and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, offering significant opportunities for developing economies and small businesses.

Chairing a meeting of the Council’s Board of Directors here, he emphasized that the complementary nature of Asia-Pacific digital economies creates immense potential for coordinated development and stronger regional trade cooperation.

Mian Kashif noted that digital trade lowers barriers to international market participation, enabling small and micro-enterprises to enter global value chains through digital platforms, particularly those developed in China. He added that broader digital participation helps bridge regional development disparities while promoting inclusive economic growth.

He urged Pakistan to leverage the rapid expansion of digital trade by strengthening ties with regional partners, especially China, which serves as a major driver of regional digital and economic growth.

Highlighting regional frameworks, the PFC Chief pointed out that mechanisms such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) continue to foster connectivity and establish high-standard rules for the digital economy, creating a strong foundation for future cooperation.