Digital head of Saudi Arabia's SEVEN firm calls on Pakistani envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Head of Digital Products Engineering at Saudi Entertainment Venture (SEVEN) Sultan Mahmood on Monday called on Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq.

Saudi Entertainment Venture (SEVEN) is a Public Investment Fund-owned company and a backbone for attaining Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of a more prosperous society backed by a restructured economy.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways to explore areas of talent nurturing for Pakistan’s digital economy, the embassy said on its X account.

