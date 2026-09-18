DIG visits CTD headquarters and CIA, reviews operations against criminals

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Ali Waseem visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Headquarters and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), reviewing their performance, professional matters and ongoing operations against criminal elements in the federal capital.

An official told APP on Friday that during the visit to CTD Headquarters, SSP CTD Saud Khan gave the DIG Ali a detailed briefing on the department’s working, professional matters and various operational measures.

Ali directed CTD officers to further improve operations through an effective strategy and perform their professional responsibilities with dedication and efficiency.

During his visit to the CIA, the DIG Ali inspected the record room, lock-up and other sections. He also held an introductory meeting with CIA In-charge DSP Suleman Shah, the in-charge of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) and investigation officers.

The meeting reviewed the CIA’s overall performance, investigation work and ongoing operations against criminal elements.

The DIG Ali directed officers to launch effective and result-oriented action against active gangs involved in car and motorcycle theft and street robberies.

He also ordered the preparation of lists of proclaimed offenders with previous criminal records and directed officers to ensure their arrest.

Ali called for strong action against those involved in the buying and selling of stolen cars, motorcycles and their parts.

He directed all officers to perform their duties with dedication, honesty and responsibility and ensure timely and effective police services for citizens.

The DIG Ali warned that officers found involved in negligence, carelessness or corruption would face departmental action as well as legal proceedings in accordance with law.