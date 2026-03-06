DIG Tariq meets officers at duty points, briefs them on protection of citizens

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various duty points across the federal capital and met police officers deployed on security duties.

An official told APP on Friday that DIG Tariq reviewed the security arrangements and interacted with officers and personnel performing duties at different locations.

DIG Tariq briefed the officers regarding their responsibilities and directed them to remain vigilant while performing their duties to ensure the protection of citizens as well as important installations and properties.

DIG Tariq emphasized that effective checking, discipline and professional conduct must be maintained at all duty points to ensure a secure environment in the city.

He said ICT Police are fully committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and maintaining peace and order in the federal capital.