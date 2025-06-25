DIG Tariq chairs high-level meeting to ensure Muharram security measures

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq chaired a high-level meeting late at-night to review and finalize security and law and order arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

A public relations officer told APP on Wednesday that the meeting was attended by SSP Investigations, SSP Operations, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs. The DIG Tariq issued clear instructions to ensure foolproof security, emphasizing strict action against aerial firing. He warned that any SHO found negligent in preventing such incidents would face departmental action under a zero-tolerance policy.

DIG Tariq said that the Command and Control Room has been made fully operational to maintain effective communication throughout the holy month. Enhanced checking will be carried out at all entry and exit points of the city, as well as at religious places and Imambargahs.

DIG said that patrolling in sensitive areas would be intensified and regular search and combing operations would be conducted. Surveillance and monitoring systems across the capital will also be strengthened.

DIG Tariq said that participants of processions and Majalis will be thoroughly checked using metal detectors to ensure safety. To maintain smooth traffic flow, Islamabad Traffic Police officers will perform their duties round the clock.

He said that the top priority of Islamabad Police is to protect the lives and property of citizens and to provide them with all possible facilities during the holy month.