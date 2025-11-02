DIG Tariq chairs high-level meeting on crime prevention

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall crime situation in the federal capital.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Zonal SPs.

An official told APP on Sunday that DIG Islamabad directed all officers to ensure the arrest of accused involved in heinous crimes including murder and attempted murder, while intensified targeted operations against proclaimed offenders and active criminal gangs must continue without delay.

He further directed strict and sustained action against illegal weapons, narcotics dealers and land grabbers, emphasizing that patrolling must be made more effective and purposeful, with all patrolling units remaining active and visible in the field at all times.

The protection of citizens’ lives and property is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police, he stated, adding that negligence or carelessness in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He reaffirmed the Islamabad Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order, upholding the rule of law and restoring public confidence in the force.