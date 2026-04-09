DIG Security Ateeq Tahir, CTO Virk review Red Zone security, brief personnel

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Muhammad Ateeq Tahir, along with SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, visited various duty points in the Red Zone to review security arrangements and assess preparedness of deployed personnel.

An official told APP on Thursday that the officers conducted inspections at key locations and evaluated on-ground security measures.

DIG Ateeq Tahir briefed officers and jawans on security protocols and directed them to perform their duties with full alertness and responsibility.

The DIG emphasized maintaining strict vigilance, ensuring effective monitoring, and responding promptly to any situation.

He further instructed personnel to uphold professionalism and remain fully prepared to deal with any security challenge.