DIG reviews security measures on 2nd Eid day

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq remained in the field on the second day of Eid on Sunday, inspecting security arrangements and meeting officers deployed at check posts and recreational spots to ensure the safety of citizens.

An official told APP that DIG Tariq reviewed the Eid security plan at key locations, emphasizing that all possible measures had been implemented under the special directions of the Islamabad Police leadership. He said strict compliance with the security plan was being ensured.

DIG Tariq said that officers standing in the scorching heat for the protection of citizens are the real heroes, deserving appreciation for their dedication.

He reiterated that there would be zero tolerance for one-wheeling and rowdy behavior, urging parents to closely monitor their children’s activities during the Eid holidays.

He said strict action would be taken against individuals involved in illegal acts or public nuisance.

The DIG further stated that entry of unruly individuals into family areas such as Daman-e-Koh and Lake View Park would not be permitted under any circumstances.

DIG Tariq said the Islamabad Police is tirelessly working around the clock for the safety and security of citizens.