DIG Ali Waseem visits Khanna Police station, reviews public service, record management

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Ali Waseem on Monday visited Khanna Police Station, inspected its different sections and met citizens to hear their complaints and problems.

An official told APP that the DIG Ali inspected the front desk, record room, lock-up and other sections of the police station and reviewed their functioning.

During the visit, Ali interacted with complainants and listened to their issues.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure proper maintenance of official records and cleanliness at the police station.

The DIG Ali also instructed police personnel to treat visitors politely and ensure that their complaints and problems were addressed on a priority basis.