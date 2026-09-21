DIG Ali  visits Zero Point checkpost, Aabpara, Kohsar police stations, reviews security

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Ali Waseem visited the Zero Point checkpost and Aabpara and Kohsar police stations, reviewing security arrangements, public services, investigations and action against criminal gangs.

An official told APP on Monday that the DIG Ali inspected security arrangements and the checking process at the Zero Point checkpost and directed officers on duty to remain alert and ensure effective checking of suspicious persons and vehicles.

During his visits to Aabpara and Kohsar police stations, Ali Waseem inspected the front desks, record rooms, lock-ups, mosques and other sections.

He also reviewed cleanliness, the quality of food served at the messes and facilities being provided to police personnel.

The DIG Ali met citizens present at the police stations, listened to their problems and directed officers to ensure timely redressal of their complaints.

Ali ordered timely completion of police records and early disposal of cases under investigation. He also directed officers to intensify action against proclaimed offenders, criminals with previous records and active criminal gangs.

He stressed that merit, transparency and impartiality must be ensured in the investigation of cases.

The DIG Ali directed all officers to set regular timings at their offices to hear citizens’ complaints and address their problems.

He warned that exceeding authority or misuse of powers would not be tolerated.

Ali Waseem said protection of citizens’ lives and property, effective policing and timely public redressal remained top priorities of Islamabad Police.