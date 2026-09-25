Diamer Basha Dam hits key milestone as pozzolan extraction begins

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):A major milestone towards construction of Main Dam structure of Diamer Basha Dam Project has been achieved with the formal commencement of extraction and transportation of pozzolan material from Gini, Diamer.

The extracted pozzolan will be processed for use in Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) for the Main Dam, following which RCC placement will formally begin at the site.

The development follows the directions of Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed (Retd) and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Arshad Majeed Mohmand. In compliance thereof, the Diamer Basha Dam Project Management and District Administration completed all requisite arrangements for the activity, said a message received here on Friday.

Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division Azim Ullah, Chief Executive Officer Diamer Basha Development Company Engr. Dr. Nazakat Hussain and Project Director Diamer Basha Dam Engr. Arif Ali, along with senior officers of District Administration and WAPDA, visited Gini to mark the event.

Representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors, local Elders and Ulema were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division and CEO Diamer Basha Development Company expressed resolve to further strengthen mutual coordination and cooperation to accelerate construction work on Diamer Basha Dam Project.

Local Elders and Ulema termed Diamer Basha Dam an instrumental project for socio-economic uplift of the area and reaffirmed their support for its expeditious completion.