Dialogue with TLP is in light with constitution, law of Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is holding talks with leaders of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP), under well defined parameters given in the constitution and law of the country.

“We want to resolve the issues with TLP in a peaceful environment and without agitation,” he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over foreign funding and direction being given to supporters of defunct organization, he said there was need to find the clue that who is behind the supporters of defunct organization.

Anti-state elements were trying to create unrest in this part of the region, he observed. It was strange that some 32,000 tweets have been identified that has linked with rival country India.

The tweets were originating from Indian side, and it was matter of serious concern for Pakistan, he remarked. Replying to a question about shutter down call, he said some shops were partially closed.