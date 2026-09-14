Dialogue only way to resolve political issues: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resolve political issues through dialogue, saying negotiations were the only way to address political differences.

Speaking to a private television channel, the minister said the government had invited the opposition for talks on several occasions, but PTI leaders had refused to engage in dialogue.

Commenting on PTI’s planned long march, he said the party had a track record of creating violence during long marches and protest demonstrations. He made it clear that the government would not allow anyone to create a law-and-order situation in the country. He said the opposition should focus on issues of public interest and avoid pursuing personal agendas.

He also alleged that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had used official machinery for the long march and protest demonstrations. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry reiterated that political issues could only be resolved through meaningful dialogue and urged the political parties to adopt a constructive approach in the larger national interest.