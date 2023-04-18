Dialogue only way in Parliamentary democracy to deal any crisis: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday endorsed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) vision saying that dialogue was the only way in Parliamentary democracy to deal with any kind of crisis.

Speaking along side PPP leaders Yusuf Raza Gillani, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq here, he said the politics of ego has brought this country into crisis.

Rana Sanaullah said the crisis have so aggravated that the two supreme institutions of the country have come to face off each other which was not good as it would drag the country into further crisis.

“Therefore it is the responsibility and demand of patriotism of all political parties to take the country out of crisis through dialogues,” he said.

The minister lauded PPP on their efforts to sort out matters through dialogue saying “our party has always taught us to respect the difference of opinion but different circumstances were created in the country after 2014 which led to bitterness in behaviours.”

Referring to PTI’s resistance to talks with the coalition parties, he said our party also avoided going into dialogue after that as we had to hear abusive language in return from the other side.

So under these circumstances PPP has taken a superb step and this was the only way to take the country out of crisis by sitting together and having a dialogue.

APP/vad-ajb