Dhabeji Grid Station set to power Sindh’s industrial growth by December 2025

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): The Dhabeji Grid Station project in Sindh, a key component of Pakistan’s energy transmission upgrade, has achieved nearly 80 per cent physical progress and is on track to become fully operational by December 2025, officials confirmed on Monday.

Financed through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the 220/132kV Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Dhabeji Grid Station aims to strengthen Sindh’s transmission network and improve power reliability for the Karachi and Dhabeji industrial zones.

According to official documents reviewed by Wealth Pakistan, the project has reached 79.77% physical and 87% financial progress as of September 2025.

The Rs6.17 billion initiative, scheduled for completion by 31 December 2025, is advancing steadily, with design and engineering 95% complete, procurement and shipment of equipment 85%, and civil works 83.5%.

Installation and erection work has reached 70%, while testing and commissioning activities have begun, currently standing at 18%.

Parallel to this, the 220kV transmission line project linked to the Dhabeji Grid Station has also shown encouraging progress, achieving 79.23% physical and 89% financial completion.

All tower staking activities have been finalised, while civil works are 80.5% complete, and tower erection and stringing are advancing at 59.6% and 62.86%, respectively.

A senior official at the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) told Wealth Pakistan that the Dhabeji development forms part of the government’s broader effort to modernise the national transmission infrastructure, reduce system losses, and boost industrial productivity under its long-term energy security strategy.

“The Dhabeji Grid Station is a strategic investment aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply and stable voltage for industrial zones in Karachi and Dhabeji. It will enhance transmission efficiency and support economic growth in the region,” the official said.

Once operational, the grid station and its associated transmission lines are expected to significantly improve voltage stability and power evacuation capacity, addressing one of the key bottlenecks in Sindh’s electricity supply network.