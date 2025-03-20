DGSE hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training hosted mega event “Special Abilities and Spring Plantation Drive” in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at National Special Education Centre for Hearing Impaired Children H-9 here on Thursday.

Addressing the Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive event as the chief guest, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui commended the special children for their talents and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment for ensuring quality education, training, and rehabilitation for children with special needs.

The minister said that students were assets of the country and the ministry was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of education in Pakistan. The government was taking all possible measures for elevation of education in the country, he added.

He said that the ministry would uplift the potential and productivity of special education in the federal capital. He highlighted the services and facilities of special education centers under DGSE and elaborated on news initiatives being taken by the ministry.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar as the guest of honor, expressed her delight being among special children. She said that we as a team were working effectively for the promotion and elevation of education among the students especially children.

She said that special students were imparting quality education at DGSE and after getting education, they would contribute their services for the development and prosperity of the country.

The event was marked by flamboyant performances by special children with a particularity heartwarming rendition of the national anthem in sign language. Worthy Ministers, Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC), and dignitaries engaged with the children, taking photographs and sharing joyous moments.

Following the performances, the guests visited stalls showcasing crafts made by special students viewed display of the assistive technology and rehab devices. A dedicated exhibition featuring paintings by DEAF/HI students highlighted their hidden artistic talents and was widely admired by the attendees. The stalls of various FDE institutes in the event displayed inclusivity and support to the children with disabilities.

Concluding the event, the federal minister, Minister of State, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahemd and DG Special Education Capt (R) Asif Iqbal Asif planted the saplings along special children, marking the launch of the Spring Plantation Drive, symbolizing growth, renewal, and a greener future.

The event successfully highlighted the resilience, talent, and potential of special children, reinforcing the commitment of the government and stakeholders towards inclusive excellence.