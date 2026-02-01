DG UNESCO visits Taxila Heritage site

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP): Director General UNESCO Dr. Khalid El-Enany visited the Taxila World Heritage Site.

He was received by Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Assistant to Prime Minister and Representative of Pakistan to the UNESCO Executive Board.

He was briefed on the Taxila Museum, the historical legacy of Taxila and ongoing excavation and conservation efforts.

Dr. Khalid El-Enany visited the archaeological sites of Bir Mound and Sirkap at Taxila, observed the excavation work, and appreciated the dedication of student archeologists to heritage research.

He emphasized South–South cooperation and academic collaboration in archaeology and preservation of heritage.