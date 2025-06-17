DG Radio delivers session to 43rd MCMC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Director General of Radio Pakistan, Saeed Ahmad Shaikh, delivered a comprehensive briefing session to the officers of the 43rd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the Information Group at the Information Service Academy, Islamabad.

The session focused on Radio Pakistan’s roadmap for revival through a robust commercial business plan, administrative efficiency, and digital transformation.

Shaikh shared that Radio Pakistan is moving decisively toward financial sustainability, with sales targets set for each station to generate over Rs. 1 billion in advertisement revenue.

He elaborated on efforts to monetize under-utilized assets such as buildings and open lands, with landmark projects in the pipeline under Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A), including the establishment of pre-fabricated warehouses in Landhi, Karachi.

Highlighting administrative reforms, Shaikh revealed that Radio Pakistan has become the first public sector broadcaster to develop an indigenous Digital Pension Management System, aimed at eliminating ghost pensioners and ensuring transparency.

Cost-saving initiatives like an energy conservation campaign and optimal use of internal engineering capabilities have significantly reduced operational expenditures.

He also emphasized Radio Pakistan’s drive toward technological transformation and outreach (TTO). Key developments include antenna realignment, the conversion of Murree Repeater Station into an FM Complex, and the installation of a 300 KW solar grid station. These measures are geared toward enhancing transmission quality and energy efficiency.

Shaikh further outlined the integration of digital media platforms into Radio Pakistan’s content strategy. From live global streaming to active engagement on Facebook, X, and TikTok, and the development of podcast studios nationwide, Radio Pakistan is repositioning itself to connect with a younger, tech-savvy audience.

The session concluded with an expression of optimism for Radio Pakistan’s future as a financially viable, administratively efficient, and digitally integrated national institution.