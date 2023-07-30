DG PMNH calls for investing more in science, technology sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Director General of the Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH), Prof. Dr Muhammad Akram Shaikh has urged the government to invest more in the science and technology sector in the country for achieving social and economic development.

“Those countries that have invested in the science and technology sector have achieved substantial progress and development”, the DG said during an interview with APP.

Highlighting the performance of PMNH, Dr. Akram Shaikh said, “The PMNH is eager to complete the construction of the remaining six blocks of the only science museum in the country which has been pending for the last many years.”

He said, “Rs 500 million has been approved for the construction of these blocks in this year’s budgetary allocation which would help address the issue of space shortage hindering the display of more specimens.”

PMNH, established in 1976, is an attached department of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) for the collection, preservation, and identification of flora fauna, rock, fossils, gems, minerals, etc. with a two-fold objective of exhibiting these to teach the general public and visitors about the bio-diversity and natural history and conducting research through field study by the scientists for identification and cataloging.

The DG informed, “PMNH has recently completed the project of ‘Outdoor Volcano Display’ which is aimed at providing education to the general public especially students about the volcano eruption.”

“The Volcano Display, developed by the Earth Science Division of PMNH, provides information to visitors about the process of volcanism in the oceans and on the continents.”

“Since a large number of students from different schools, colleges, and universities visit this museum, this newly constructed facility will be another source of attraction and learning for them,” he added.

About the project “Ocean Diorama”, Dr Akram Shaikh said, “Around 80 percent work of Ocean Diorama has been completed while the remaining 20 percent will be completed soon and would give visitors a chance to enjoy views of deep-sea life.”

“Keeping in view the modern era’s digitalization needs, PMNH is providing the facility of virtual orientation to visitors so that they can have an idea about the exhibited specimen before the start of their visit.”

“We are taking several initiatives to expand the display of the museum through establishing different galleries to attract more visitors which would help generate more revenues, he said.

“PMNH right now has around 25,000 visitors per month which include families, students, and researchers. The PMNH is also providing training to students from various departments,” the DG added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PMNH has four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences, and Public Services.

The first three divisions are engaged in the collection, preservation, identification, and research activities related to plants, animals, fossils, rocks, and minerals resources of Pakistan, while the latter is responsible for public education through dioramas, exhibits, lectures, workshop, seminar, posters, and film shows, etc.

PMNH also provides consultancy and advisory services to public and private sector organizations.

PMNH scientists work on various projects for the popularization of natural history through research publications, displays, exhibits, and dioramas.