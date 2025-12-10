Wednesday, December 10, 2025
National

DG libraries Islamabad meets librarian Samar Iqbal Samar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Director General Libraries, Islamabad, Sheikh Muhammad Arshad, met with renowned library professional and Librarian of M. Islam Medical College, Gujranwala, Samar Iqbal Samar, at his office on Wednesday.
The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between libraries and promoting modern practices in the library sector. Both sides discussed the need for improving access to learning resources, enhancing digital services, and supporting professional development for librarians.
Samar Iqbal Samar highlighted the importance of updated technologies, staff training, and collaboration between academic and public libraries. DG Libraries Sheikh Muhammad Arshad appreciated these suggestions and emphasised that joint efforts can help improve the reading culture and overall library services in the country.
Both agreed to continue working together to advance library standards and encourage knowledge-sharing across institutions.
