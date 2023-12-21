DG IOM calls on Secretary Interior

APP23-211223 ISLAMABAD: December 21 - Federal Secretary for Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani presenting a souvenir to the Director General of International Organisation of Migration Amy E. Pope. APP/MAF/TZD

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Director General International Organization of Migration (IOM) Amy Pope on Thursday called on Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He thanked the DG International Organization of Immigration for its outstanding support to the Government of Pakistan and assured full cooperation from NADRA, FIA and, Passport and Immigration Departments at various levels.

He said that the Ministry of Interior will also need IOM’s support in border management in future. Both of them reiterated their commitment to full cooperation.

The interior secretary informed DGIMO that the return of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan will continue and so far, more than 500,000 people have returned to their homeland, out of which more than ninety percent have returned voluntarily.

Durrani said, “We are seeking dignified repatriation of all illegal and undocumented aliens.” The process was being ensured that no harassment of any kind was done against any individual, the Government of Pakistan has a zero-tolerance policy in this matter, he added.

