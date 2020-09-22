Development projects in GB to be completed on war footing:Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said federal government is completing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on war footing.

GB has immense potential in tourism and minerals sector and it will soon emerge as Pakistan’s economic hub, the minister said in a meeting with caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Afzal who called on him here.

Both the dignitaries discussed law and order situation and ongoing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The caretaker CM appreciated the efforts of federal government for showing special interest in the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan.