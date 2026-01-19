Development of Balochistan top priority of federal government: Senate told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday informed the Senate that the development of Balochistan was a top priority of the federal government, adding that scores of development projects were currently under way in the province.

Responding to points raised by Senator Dinesh Kumar, the minister said the federal government was implementing a wide range of development initiatives in Balochistan, including power supply schemes, road networks, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

He said that a detailed list of ongoing and upcoming projects could be shared with the House at any time.

He said the prime minister’s recent visit to Balochistan was focused on reviewing development projects, noting that the governor, parliamentarians, and the provincial team were present during the visit.

Speaking on the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said a “dual and contradictory policy” of the provincial government on terrorism was evident.

He said on one side the provincial leaders publicly claimed to stand against terrorism and alongside the state, but on the other hand they simultaneously opposed military operations, creating confusion in efforts to combat militancy.

He recalled that terrorism in Pakistan had previously been curbed through decisive action, citing operations carried out during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, following earlier actions in Swat that helped restore peace and stability.

The Minister said terrorists continued to target civilians, security personnel, and officers, who were sacrificing their lives daily for the country.

He said that evidence repeatedly showed terrorist attacks were being planned and launched from across the Afghan border, including incidents such as suicide attacks outside district courts.

He further said Pakistan had pursued dialogue in good faith through talks held in Istanbul and Doha, but the Afghan side refused to sign a written agreement and acknowledged its inability to stop cross-border infiltration.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government had explored all peaceful options to remove any doubts about Pakistan’s intentions, but stressed that the state must now stand firmly with the families of martyrs, civilians, and security personnel who had laid down their lives for the country.