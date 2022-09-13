Developed countries must compensate for irreparable socio-economic losses due to climate change in developing countries: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Tuesday said that developed countries must compensate for irreparable socio-economic losses due to climate change in developing countries.

“An emergency resolution will be presented in the context of the devastating flood in Pakistan in the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Rwanda to be held October current year,” he expressed these views while addressing the inaugural Session 3rd IPU Seminar of Parliaments of Asia –Pacific to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.



Pervaiz Ashraf raised a question to the international community who would compensate for irretrievable losses caused by climate change Pakistan and other developing countries have less than 1% share in environmental degradation, but 90% of the shattering consequences are being faced by these countries.



The developed countries of the world, responsible for due to which the environmental damage, must remember that the building of their development is standing on the destruction of the developing countries.



While addressing the Seminar, the President of IPU announced to support of Pakistan at all international forums. In the recent floods, Pakistan’s economy suffered a colossal loss of $18 billion and more than 3,000 people lost their lives.

In addition to this, Health, Education, Communication and Electricity systems were badly affected.