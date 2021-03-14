Despite surge in coronavirus cases, political orphans trying to create instability: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that at a time when coronavirus cases had registered an upsurge, some political orphans were trying to create instability in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here, he said that in the first phase of agitation the opposition claimed that they would hold a long march, tender resignations from the assemblies but nothing happened and the entire protest movement fizzled out as the people rejected them.

He said that the PDM leadership was also frustrated over the vote of confidence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and suffered more humiliation in the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

The minister said that they were trying to create unrest in the country as they see their political death in stability and economic development in the country.

He said that during the first phase of coronavirus, the Pakistan government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted a strategy which proved very effective and successful and was appreciated by the entire world.

He said that the PTI government followed the policy of protecting lives and livelihood so that daily wage employees were saved from starvation.

He said despite the coronavirus, the economy had been stabilized and all economic indicators were positive.

He said that in the first phase of vaccination frontline workers and citizens over 65 were being vaccinated and in the Punjab, the process was going on in an organized method and the other provinces should follow that method.

He said that the government was receiving messages of congratulations from the people for the well organized vaccination campaign in the province.

The minister said that it was difficult to wear a face mask every time while coming out but it was necessary for public safety and precautionary measures as directed by the concerned authorities should be adopted by all and sundry.

Replying to questions from reporters, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement had fallen apart while the last nail in their coffin was the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The minister asserted that the PML-N stabbed in the back of the PPP whereas the PPP stabbed in the back of JUI-Fazal and this was reflected in the results.

He said that they thought that the win of one seat in the Federal Capital had revived them, but it turned out to be an isolated event.

He said that the PPP had a different approach while Maulana Fazl wanted resignations and PML-N found differences internally on its future course of action.

To a question, he said that though he was not much hopeful, the PDM should review its planned long march in the country’s interest and in view of the risks involved in the backdrop of the third wave of the coronavirus. “Whatever identity of the PDM is left will be erased, if they go for their planned programme,” Shibli Faraz opined.

About the marked difference of prices of flour, oil, sugar and other items of daily use in 2018 and in 2021, the minister said that there were diverse reasons of the same and added that these were the results of the lopsided policies of the past regimes when only big

projects like those of roads and bridges were materialized for kickbacks and the state institutions continued to face decay.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said , attached topmost importance to provision of relief to masses and prices of some items had come down also. He stated that climate change, low wheat production were among the reasons for inflationary trends.

The minister pointed out that in the past no reforms were done in the FBR, SECP and the Competition Commission of Pakistan like institutions, the results were obvious.

He said that the PTI government was taking forward its agenda of reforms in all these bodies. He blamed the PML-N government for also artificially keeping the exchange rate of dollar versus rupee which badly damaged the local industrial sector.

Vital sectors like health and education, science and technology and human resource development, he continued, were totally ignored but the incumbent government was paying due attention to them.

He said they left such a legacy, wherein only imports were improved and the state institutions overlooked and marginalized.

Shibli argued that PML-N’s Miftah Ismail had conceded on the floor of the National Assembly towards the end of their government that the state of the economy was not good and they would have to go to the IMF.

“Now, they claim, that the economy was in good shape, why he had predicted approaching the IMF for a package,” he asked. Likewise, he added the economic growth was projected artificially.

On its part, the government was taking various measures, including empowerment of the SBP so that it could effectively control inflation.

The issues were complex and the government was moving forward accordingly to tackle them, Shibli said.

He emphasized that the economic indicators were very positive and the economy was stable again despite the corona factor and this was because of the Prime Minister and his government’s best strategy of saving lives as well as keeping the wheel of economy moving, ensuring livelihood and providing cash relief to those who deserved it.

He noted this strategy was appreciated at the international level. To another question, he said that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and his ministry were trying their best to come up with such an approach to ensure the academic loss to students should be minimized with the corona cases again increasing rapidly.