Despite Covid-19, economic challenges Pakistan economy showing upward trends

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that despite Covid-19, global high inflation and other economic challenges,Pakistan has sustainable growth rate of 5.37 per cent.

In a tweet, the minister said exports, tax collection and agricultural produce showed upward trends.



He said that the first half of the fiscal year, IT exports increased by 35.8 per cent, FBR tax recovery by 32.4 per cent whereas State Bank of Pakistan reserves by 31.8 percent.



Textile exports, he said increased by 26 per cent, services exports by 20.4 per cent, remittances increased by 13.3 per cent.



Agriculture crops including cotton, rice, sugarcane, wheat and maize production increased which brought additional income of billions of rupees to the farmer community and their purchasing power has also increased.