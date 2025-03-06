16 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalDespite challenges agriculture sector contributing most foreign exchange, Chairman Kisan Itehad
National

Despite challenges agriculture sector contributing most foreign exchange, Chairman Kisan Itehad

11
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Chairman Kisan Itehad, Khalid Hussain Bath revealed that currently agriculture sector contributing the most foreign exchange in the countries despite the challenges faced by farmers an agriculture sector.
He expressed these views during a press conference at National Press Club (NPC) here at Islamabad, said a press release on Thursday.
He urged the authorities to fix the price of the wheat, settle sugarcane arrears and conduct a forensic audit of excessive electricity bills for farmers.
The chairman also pointed to the ongoing manipulation by the sugar mills mafia, which has fixed sugarcane rates unfairly, paying farmers far less than the announced rate.
He suggested the government to take immediate measures to solve the issues faced by the farmer and the agriculture sector for the betterment of the country and save the farmer from further losses.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan