Desecration of worship place violation of religious equality: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): Pakistan emphasised that the desecration of any place of worship constituted a violation of the principles of religious equality and undermined the collective sense of security and mutual respect that all communities deserve.

Spokesperson of the Foreign Office Tahir Andrabi made these remarks on Friday while commenting on a question regarding Pakistan’s views on the anniversary of the destruction of Babri Mosque on 6th December.

He said, “Babri Masjid is etched in our collective memory. On 6 December 1992, this historic mosque in Ayodhya was destroyed in circumstances that continue to evoke deep sadness and concern. The event remains unsettling for all who stand against intolerance and religious discrimination.”

“Pakistan maintains that the preservation of religious heritage and sacred sites is a shared responsibility of the international community. It is essential that all acts undermining Muslim religious symbols or historical legacy be addressed with transparency, accountability, and a firm commitment to justice,” he added.

He said, “The continued sense of marginalisation and emotional distress experienced by Indian Muslims in the wake of this event remains a serious concern. Emboldened by state patronage, Hindu fascist organisations are now clamouring for the complete ghettoisation of Indian Muslims and other religious minorities.”

“Pakistan values interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. We call upon the international community, including relevant UN institutions and influential global voices, to acknowledge the importance of safeguarding Muslim religious heritage and to help ensure that such painful incidents do not recur,” he noted.

The Spokesperson said, “Pakistan also reaffirms its commitment to protecting the rights and religious freedoms of minorities within its borders, in line with its legal obligations.”

“As we reflect on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid’s destruction, Pakistan expresses solidarity with Muslims who continue to feel the enduring sorrow associated with this loss. Let this occasion serve not only as a remembrance of a painful event but also as a reaffirmation of the universal values of dignity, justice, and respect for sacred heritage,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan urges the government of India to foster an environment of tolerance and inclusivity, ensuring equal citizenship rights and mutual respect among all religious and cultural communities.”