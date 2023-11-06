Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on Health Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): A sixteen-member delegation of the American Pakistan Public Affairs Committee led by Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly Phil Ramos met Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan.

The meeting discussed in detail the promotion of mutual cooperation in the health sector.

Dr. Nadeem Jan welcomed the delegation and expressed the desire to forge close collaboration with American Pakistan Public Affairs.

He said Pakistani diaspora is making excellent contribution in the U.S. and across the world and we look at their role with utmost admiration.

A detailed discussion was held on providing trained nurses, pharmacists, technicians and physiotherapists from Pakistan to the New York State.

Human resources are needed in the medical field in New York State, said the Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly Phil Ramos.

The delegation expressed the desire to establish a trauma and burn center in Pakistan which was welcomed by the minister.

Referring to the ongoing situation in Gaza, Health Minister said health should be apolitical everywhere.

He said health workers should have full and unhindered access to patients.

Both sides agreed to form a technical working group to discuss details of collaboration.