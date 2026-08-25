Deputy Speaker GB Assembly calls on Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly, Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House.

Ayaz Sadiq congratulated Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman on his election as Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and expressed his best wishes for the successful discharge of his new responsibilities.

The Speaker reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to enhance legislative cooperation among all Legislative units of the country.

He emphasized that continued cooperation in legislative and parliamentary affairs would help enhance the institutional capacity of the GB Assembly.

He also highlighted the importance of training programmes under the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) for members and staff of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to improve legislative performance and parliamentary efficiency.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the Speakers’ Conference serves as an effective platform for promoting coordination, consensus-building, and the exchange of experiences among the country’s legislative institutions.

The Speaker stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for regional development and prosperity.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan possesses immense potential in the fields of mineral resources and tourism, which can significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Highlighting the importance of the mining sector, the Speaker stressed the need to modernize and streamline mineral exploration and extraction through a professional, transparent, and systematic framework.

He emphasized that public participation and institutional reforms are essential for ensuring sustainable development of the mining sector and maximizing its contribution to the country’s socio-economic progress.

Ayaz Sadiq has said that the Diamer-Bhasha Dam is of immense significance and has the potential to bring transformative socio-economic benefits through enhanced water security, energy generation, and economic development.

Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman thanked the Speaker National Assembly for his good wishes and continued support.