MASHHAD (Iran), Dec 2 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday paid homage at the holy shrine of Hazrat Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad during his two-day visit to attend 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The deputy prime minister offered nawafil at the shrine and prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and the unity of Muslim Ummah.