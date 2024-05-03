Deputy PM meets Gambian FM, signs MoU on Bilateral Political Consultations

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr Mamadou Tangara on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.

On the occasion, the two leaders also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Political Consultations.

The MoU will provide a forum for regular dialogue and engagement between the two ministries of foreign affairs to further strengthen mutually beneficial relations, a Foreign Office press release said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated the deep-rooted ties between the countries based on religious affinities, mutual trust and shared values.

He also congratulated the Government of The Gambia on successfully holding the 15th OIC Islamic Summit.

The two leaders discussed all aspects of relations between Pakistan and The Gambia, and agreed to further enhance high-level dialogue and cooperation in diverse fields such as trade, agriculture, education, and tourism.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation in multilateral forums including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Pakistan and The Gambia enjoy cordial bilateral ties and continue to engage on bilateral political and economic issues and on multilateral fora as well.