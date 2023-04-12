Deputy Governor Madinah honours seven Hufaz, Hafizat emerging victorious in competition

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Deputy Governor of Madinah Munwarah, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal graced the annual function of Jamia Khairiya for memorization of the Holy Quran, which was organized in honour of 400 Hufaz of the Book of Allah.

The event took place amidst great enthusiasm and religious fervour, said a statement received here on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal felicitated and honored seven Hufaz and Hafizat who emerged victorious in the Khadim Haramain Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud competition. This recognition of their talent was a significant milestone for the young learners and a source of pride for their families.

In addition, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal also awarded two students who had excelled in the Shah Abdul Mulk competition and one student who secured a position in the world memorization of the Holy Quran competition held in Dubai.

The event was a testament to the commitment of the Saudi government to promote the learning and memorization of the Holy Quran. The dedication of the young learners, along with the support of their families and the patronage of esteemed personalities such as Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, will undoubtedly continue to fuel the growth of Islamic knowledge and culture in the region.

In a significant development, a ceremony was held at the premises of Masjid Nabawi to honor the young Hufaz of the Holy Quran. The event was organized with great enthusiasm and was attended by prominent personalities of the region.

The Deputy Governor of Madinah, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, congratulated the students for their impressive feat of memorizing the Holy Quran.

He advised them to adhere to the teachings of the Holy Quran and strive to embody its morals in their daily lives. His inspiring words left a deep impact on the young learners, and they vowed to follow in his footsteps.

Furthermore, Dr Ali Al-Ubaid, the President of Jamia Khairiya for memorizing the Quran in Madinah, expressed his gratitude to the deputy governor for his valuable time and support.

He also spoke highly of Jamia Khairiya and its efforts towards achieving its goals and responsibilities. He acknowledged the technical supervision provided by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the financial and administrative supervision of the central government that has contributed to the organization’s steady progress.

This event was held in the framework of the organization’s efforts to promote the learning and memorization of the Holy Quran while simultaneously striving to achieve its broader goals.

Jamia Khairiya’s commitment to excellence in teaching and promoting the Quranic teachings was evident from the impressive display of talent and dedication exhibited by the young learners. The annual function was a celebration of their hard work and success, and it served as an inspiration for others to follow in their footsteps.

Through its efforts, Jamia Khairiya is making significant contributions to the promotion of Islamic knowledge and culture in the region. With the continued support of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the central government, the organization is poised to achieve even greater success in the future.