Deputy Chairman Senate visits Quetta, offers condolences to bereaved families

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan visited Quetta to offer Fatiha on the demise of Malik Saifullah Bazai, grandfather of Member of the National Assembly Malik Adil Khan Bazai and father of Member of the Provincial Assembly Malik Naeem Khan Bazai.

He met the bereaved family at their residence, offered Fatiha for the departed soul, and expressed his heartfelt sympathies. The Deputy Chairman spent time with family members, consoling them in their moment of grief.

Expressing his condolences, Syedaal Khan said that parents were among life’s most precious blessings, whose love and affection were selfless and everlasting.

He added that the loss of a parent created an irreplaceable void, though death remains an inevitable reality for every human being. Paying tribute to the deceased, he described him as a pious, dignified, and noble individual whose absence will always be deeply felt.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and bless the family with patience and strength to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman also visited the residence of Balochistan Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar to offer condolences on the demise of his uncle. He expressed deep sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha.

He said that the loss of a close relative is an irreparable tragedy that could not be adequately expressed in words, and he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and strength for the family to endure the loss with patience.

Later, Syedaal Khan visited the residence of Deputy Secretary Local Government, Balochistan, Ayub Qureshi, to offer condolences. He offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the grieving family.

The Deputy Chairman described the late Ayub Qureshi as a hardworking, honest, and dedicated officer who discharged his professional duties with utmost responsibility, adding that his services would be remembered with great respect.