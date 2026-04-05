Deputy Chairman Senate, Senate Chief Whip meet Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday held separate meetings with Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan and Senate Chief Whip and Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Saleem Mandviwalla.

During the meetings, matters of national importance, including the overall political situation, the upcoming Senate session commencing on April 7, regional developments, legislative agenda, and austerity measures, were discussed in detail.

The Chairman of the Senate highlighted preparations for the session and shed light on the legislative agenda, emphasising the need to prioritise public welfare initiatives.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla appreciated the timely and commendable austerity measures undertaken.

Discussing the regional situation, the Chairman of the Senate stressed the importance of national unity and reiterated that Pakistan stands for peace and stability. He stated that under the prevailing circumstances, all institutions and leadership must demonstrate unity to effectively address emerging challenges.

The meetings concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to further strengthen Parliament and to uphold national interest above all considerations.