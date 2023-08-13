Deputy Chairman Senate Afridi felicitates nation on 76th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Sunday congratulated the nation including overseas Pakistanis on the joyous occasion of 76th Independence Day.

In his message on Independence Day, he said the value of freedom rested in true democracy and its values.

Afridi said free and living nations celebrate their Independence Day with the renewal of the pledge that they will make their country a welfare state in the true sense.

He added that today we as a nation pledge that the nation as a whole would strive to make Pakistan strong as per the aspirations of the founding father, where everyone regardless of colour, caste and religion will have equal rights and will include this country in the ranks of the developed countries of the world.

The Deputy Chairman Senate further said that the true meaning of life was incomplete without the great blessing of freedom.

He said, “Let us renew our resolve to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Let’s pledge that we will work for the unity and prosperity of Pakistan by following the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam.”

Pakistan, he said is the embodiment of these ideals in the embrace of which the nation enjoys freedom every moment. It also instigates the passion for hoisting the green crescent flag on Independence Day, he added.

“Today is a day of real celebration and I offer my heartiest congratulations to the entire nation,” Mirza Muhammad Afridi said.