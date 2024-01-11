Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Dense fog again blanketed plain areas of Punjab on Thursday night, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road traffic on Motorways.

According to the private news channel, the thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities, said Motorway spokesperson.

The Motorway M5 from Uch-Sharif to Zahir Pir, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattian Interchange and Shorkot to Gojra, Motorway M2 from Kot Momin to Pindi Bhatian and M3 from Jaranwala Interchange to Darkhana Toll Plaza (M-3) have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility