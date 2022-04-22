Democracy, constitutional supremacy owe a lot to common people’s sacrifices: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday said democracy and constitutional supremacy owed a lot to the sacrifices of common people.

Visiting the Monument of Democracy in the Parliament House, he said the incumbent government would not forget those unsung heroes’ sacrifices and continue to ameliorate the living standards of the masses.

Raja said Zulfiqar Ail Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto laid their lives for the transition of true democracy in the country besides bringing social and economic reforms for the downtrodden segments of the society.

He said democracy was the only solution to all issues faced by the common people. He further said as a nation we should remove all the differences to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

To a query he said the Monument of Democracy would be renovated to keep the struggles of common people alive for democracy.