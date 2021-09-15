Democracy best system to resolves problems: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Asad Umer said on Wednesday that democracy was the best system and solution to all problems lied in democratic system.

While addressing a seminar on International Democracy, he said there was always room for improvement in the system and we wanted to continue defending the democracy.



The minister said currently, democratic institutions, government, judiciary and media were doing their job and there was always room for improvement in these institutions.



He said that political parties were also playing their due role according to the constitution for creating awareness in the society and also work for strengthening the democratic system in the country.



Asad said that freedom of expression and information should be protected to properly inform the people in the democratic system.



He said that parliament was the supreme institution in democratic system and all other institutions should work according to the constitution for a strong system in the country.



The minister said that the government should invest in the capacity of Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees for promoting research oriented work to enhance the working capacity of these bodies.



Asad said that media was an important part of the democracy and now it was playing an important role for freedom of expression in the country, adding that there should be a mechanism for preventing the fake news to protect the democratic system.



He stressed the need for strong regulation in all sectors for evolving a better system and strengthening the democracy in the country.