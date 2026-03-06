Democracies thrive when women have equal role in decision-making: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said democracies can only prosper when women participate in decision-making on an equal footing.

He expressed these views while addressing a national event organised by the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) to mark International Women’s Day 2026.

The event was held under the global theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.”

Gilani said the Senate would continue to support the socio-economic and political empowerment of women in line with its constitutional, legislative and oversight responsibilities.

He welcomed the launch of the Pakistan Women Parliamentary Leaders’ Portal, describing it as an important step towards institutional cooperation, knowledge-sharing and inclusive political engagement.

The event brought together national and provincial lawmakers, representatives of women parliamentary caucuses, civil society members, development partners and other stakeholders to discuss ways to strengthen women’s political participation and leadership in Pakistan.

Gilani said this year’s Women’s Day theme was not just a slogan but a call for action. “Equality delayed is justice denied,” he said, adding that inclusive representation is both a democratic requirement and a national necessity.

He stressed that achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals requires the inclusion of women and youth in development processes through meaningful political and economic empowerment.

He also highlighted the responsibility of parliamentarians to remove structural barriers and introduce laws and policies that ensure inclusive and fair governance.

Recalling his tenure as prime minister, Gilani referred to several laws introduced to protect women’s rights, including the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Act 2010, the Prevention of Anti-Women Practices Act 2011, and the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Act 2011.

He also mentioned the launch of the Benazir Income Support Programme, calling it a major initiative that strengthened women economically by providing financial support directly to them. He said the programme helped move from charity to empowerment.

The chairman paid tribute to prominent women leaders who played a key role in Pakistan’s democratic journey, including Fatima Jinnah, Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Shaista Ikramullah, Jahanara Shahnawaz and Benazir Bhutto.

Reaffirming the Senate’s commitment, Gilani said the upper house would continue efforts to promote women’s empowerment in all spheres.

“Rights must be protected. Justice must be delivered. Action must be taken now,” he said, urging all stakeholders to work together for a more inclusive and just democratic system.

Among others present at the ceremony were Dr Shahida Rehmani, Ghazala Gola Begum, Ishrat Ashraf, Syed Shamoon Hashmi and Tanzila-Ume-Habiba, along with other distinguished guests