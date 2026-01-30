Demise of Aitbar Sajid great loss to Urdu literature: Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar has said that death of renowned poet and distinguished literary figure Aitbar Sajid was an irreparable loss to Urdu literature.

In his condolence message, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar stated that Aitbar Sajid’s demise has created a void in Urdu poetry that will be difficult to fill.

Executive Director of NLPD Dr Rashid Hameed, while paying tribute to the late poet, said that Aitbar Sajid enriched modern Urdu poetry with intellectual depth, cultural consciousness, and emotional sincerity. He added that the poet’s work reflected profound sensitivity and a strong connection with human experience.

Among Aitbar Sajid’s notable poetry collections are Shehr-e-Giriya, Dhoop Ka Safar, Hum Ne Jo Dekha, and several others, which stand as testimony to his distinctive style and intellectual stature in Urdu poetry. His verses vividly portray human anguish, social awareness, and inner truth.

The Director General extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, relatives, and the literary community, and prayed that Almighty Allah grant eternal peace to the departed soul, elevate his ranks, and bestow patience upon the bereaved.