Demand grows to extend timings of G-11 women bazaar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): A growing demand has emerged to extend the operating hours of the women-only bazaar established in G-11, Islamabad. Businesswomen and shoppers have urged the relevant authorities to allow the market to remain open until 9:00 or 10:00 pm after Iftar, enabling more people to shop conveniently.

A representative of the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry and President Samina Fazil stated that the bazaar currently operates only until Iftar, which creates difficulties for many customers.

She explained that most public and private sector employees return home around 3:00 or 4:00 pm, leaving them with limited time to shop before breaking their fast. She appealed to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to extend the market hours so citizens can shop comfortably after Iftar.

According to Samina Fazil, the women bazaar had remained closed for a considerable period. However, it has recently been reopened as part of a special facilitation market initiative, where women running home-based businesses have been provided stalls. The initiative has created dignified employment opportunities for women, enabling them to directly showcase and sell their products to customers.

She further emphasized that extending the operating hours would not only facilitate shoppers but also provide women vendors with additional time to sell their products, potentially increasing their income.

Shoppers also supported the proposal, stating that if the market remains open until 9:00 or 10:00 pm, families would be able to shop together more easily after Iftar.

Business and social circles have expressed hope that the CDA will take a positive decision soon, keeping in view the convenience of citizens and women entrepreneurs.