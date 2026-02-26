Demand for dates surges in Capital as Ramzan begins

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):The demand for dates has witnessed a significant surge in the federal capital following the onset of the holy month of Ramzan, as residents throng markets to purchase the staple item traditionally used to break the fast.

Retailers across the city have reported a sharp increase in sales compared to previous months, with a noticeable rush in major commercial hubs and weekly bazaars. Traders attribute the surge to the religious significance of dates during Ramzan, as many people follow the Sunnah of breaking their fast with dates and water.

Popular varieties include Aseel, Irani, Ajwa, Mabroom and Mozafati. Prices vary according to quality and origin, with premium imported dates fetching higher rates, while locally sourced varieties remain comparatively affordable. Vendors at Aabpara Market and Karachi Company said that a wide variety of local and imported dates is available this year.

Anwar, a shopkeeper at Balochistan Dry Fruit Shop, told APP that Iranian Mozafati dates are currently the top-selling variety. “People are buying Iranian Mozafati the most. Mabroom and Ajwa are also in demand, but Ajwa is expensive and not everyone can afford it,” he said.

According to him, prices start from around Rs 400 per kilogram and can go up to Rs 5,600 per kilogram, depending on the type and quality. Iranian Mozafati dates are being sold at approximately Rs 1,200 per kilogram. While many customers consider the rates reasonable, some have expressed concern over the rising prices of premium varieties and urged the authorities to monitor the market to prevent profiteering.

Talking to APP, a retailer at G-9 Markaz said that customers prefer quality during Ramzan, even if prices are slightly higher. “Sales have more than doubled compared to regular months,” he added.

Customers, however, shared mixed views about the ongoing trend. Inam, a resident of G-9, said that buying dates during Ramzan is a cherished tradition for his family. “We make sure to have good-quality dates for Iftar. It’s a Sunnah and also healthy, so we don’t compromise on quality,” he said.

Another customer, Gulmina, expressed concern over the price hike in premium varieties. “Last year, Ajwa was more affordable. This time, the prices seem higher, so we are opting for Mozafati instead,” she said, adding that despite budget constraints, dates remain an essential item on her Ramzan shopping list.

Wholesale dealers said supplies from major date-producing areas have been increased to meet seasonal demand, with stocks replenished regularly to avoid shortages, particularly during peak hours before Iftar.

Amna, a nutritionist at a private clinic, told APP that dates are rich in natural sugars, fibre and essential minerals, making them an ideal food to restore energy after a day-long fast. This nutritional value, combined with religious tradition, keeps demand consistently high during Ramzan.