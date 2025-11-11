Delegations from UAE, Philippines arrive for Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Parliamentary delegations from the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines have arrived in Islamabad in wee hours of Tuesday to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference, hosted by the Senate of Pakistan.

The UAE delegation is led by the Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, accompanied by members of the Emirati Parliament.

The Philippine delegation is headed by former President and Member of Parliament Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Senior officials from the Senate of Pakistan received both delegations at Islamabad International Airport.

The two-day conference, taking place from 11 to 12 November, aims to promote dialogue, mutual understanding, and closer cooperation among parliaments worldwide.