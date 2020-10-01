Delegation of manufacturers from various sectors meet PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday had a meeting with the delegation of manufactures from various sectors including Pharma, Cement, Chemicals, Home Appliances and Textile.

Representatives of various business associations were also present during the meeting.Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and senior officials were present in the meeting.