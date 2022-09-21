Delegation of European Parliament calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):A Delegation of European Parliament and EU Ambassador on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Ministry of Law.

The minister welcomed the delegation and discussed matters of mutual interest in the meeting.

The delegation expressed concerns and grief over the floods in Pakistan, and emphasized the need to take effective measures for controlling the effects of climate change.

The meeting also discussed issues related to legislation in detail.

The minister said Pakistan’s law did not allow enforced disappearance and torture.

Enforced disappearance was a scourge and the cabinet sub-committee set up in this regard would soon submit its recommendations, he added.

He said: “Our performance in legislation making is good, the problem is implementation of the law.

Merely enacting legislation was not enough, real results could be achieved by implementing the law.”

He informed the delegation that the introduction of anti-rape law had reduced the number of rape cases to a great extent.