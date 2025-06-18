Delegation of Anjuman Imamia Asna Ashriya meets Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):A delegation from Anjuman Imamia Asna Ashriya Rawalpindi Wednesday, met with the Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi here to discuss the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram 1447 AH and the challenges faced by mourners during religious processions and gatherings.

The delegation was led by President Syed Mushtaq Shah and included Syed Mujtaba Naqvi (General Secretary), Mohsin Bhatt (Vice President), Jaffar Bhatt (Finance Secretary), Syed Ali Naqvi (Joint Secretary) and Syed Ejaz Shah (Information Secretary).

During the meeting, various issues related to Muharram processions were discussed in detail, including administrative arrangements, obstructions along procession routes, shortage of drinking water, sanitation and security concerns.

The delegation apprised the minister that unnecessary blockades during processions and gatherings create significant hardship for participants.

In addition, water scarcity and lack of cleanliness in key areas remain pressing concerns.

Hanif Abbasi gave the delegation a patient hearing and immediately instructed the Commissioner of Rawalpindi to personally assess the situation and resolve the highlighted issues without delay.

“Ensuring the provision of clean water, sanitation, security and other essential facilities for mourners during Muharram is a top priority of the government. Clear directions have been issued to all concerned departments.”

At the end, the delegation expressed gratitude to the minister for his prompt action and personal commitment.

They also hoped for more improved and efficient arrangements during the upcoming Muharram.