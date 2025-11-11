Tuesday, November 11, 2025
HomeNationalDelegates from PUIC, Lebanon, Washington Times arrive in Islamabad for ISC
National

Delegates from PUIC, Lebanon, Washington Times arrive in Islamabad for ISC

11
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):The arrival of international delegates continues in Islamabad ahead of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), being hosted by Pakistan’s Senate from 11 to 12 November.
Delegates from PUIC, Lebanon, Washington Times arrive in Islamabad for ISC
The Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC), Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, arrived in Islamabad early Tuesday to attend the event. He was warmly received at the airport by senior officials of the Senate of Pakistan.
A Lebanese parliamentary delegation, comprising Jihad al-Samd and Ibrahim al-Moussawi, also landed in Islamabad to take part in the two-day conference.
Later, the Regional Adviser of the Washington Times also arrived in the capital to attend the global parliamentary gathering.
The forum, themed “Peace, Security and Development,” is expected to play a key role in promoting mutual understanding and closer ties among world parliaments.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan