Delegates from PUIC, Lebanon, Washington Times arrive in Islamabad for ISC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):The arrival of international delegates continues in Islamabad ahead of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), being hosted by Pakistan’s Senate from 11 to 12 November.

The Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC), Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, arrived in Islamabad early Tuesday to attend the event. He was warmly received at the airport by senior officials of the Senate of Pakistan.

A Lebanese parliamentary delegation, comprising Jihad al-Samd and Ibrahim al-Moussawi, also landed in Islamabad to take part in the two-day conference.

Later, the Regional Adviser of the Washington Times also arrived in the capital to attend the global parliamentary gathering.

The forum, themed “Peace, Security and Development,” is expected to play a key role in promoting mutual understanding and closer ties among world parliaments.